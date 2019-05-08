"To Thine Own Self Be True" were the first written words from my mom to me. The words carefully printed by my mother's hand seemed to leap forward from the front page of a zippered leather-bound Bible given to me as a small child. Strange words that lacked purpose to one so small. I pondered throughout my life upon their meaning for I knew they must be very important.
Growing up I had a zest for exploration and a joyful love of life. Being true to myself ended when I married. This person altered who I was allowed to be so drastically, the self I wanted to be true to no longer existed. My mother's message in words would drift away from me yet haunt my life until over time I would grasp their full meaning, internalize the depth of the love which came from my mother's heart so long ago, to once again return me to become "True to My Own Self." Thank you, Mom.
Jo Sawyer