Before the Arizona pep band performed the national anthem, McKale Center held a moment of silence for George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States, and U.S. Marshal Chase White.
Bush, the U.S. president from 1989-93, died on Nov. 30 after his lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Bush was 94 years, 171 days old when he passed away, making him the longest-lived president in U.S. history.
White was serving a warrant in Tucson when he was fatally shot by 26-year-old Ryan Schlesinger on Nov. 30. White was the first deputy U.S. Marshal killed in Tucson in 66 years. White had worked for the Marshals Service since 2015 and was an Air Force reservist who had been scheduled to deploy just a few days after his death.
White’s family received a $100,000 donation from The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps families of fallen first responders.