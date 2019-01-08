Former Arizona assistant basketball coach Book Richardson pleads guilty to one count of federal funds bribery, part of a plea agreement related to the federal investigation into college basketball.
Four other charges will be dismissed, according to Richardson’s Louisiana-based attorney, Craig Mordock. The remaining charge carries a range of 18 to 24 months in prison, though a sentence can be levied outside that range on either side. Sentencing is expected in April.
Mordock, who said he filed the plea agreement paperwork with federal attorneys in New York, said a decision had not been reached on whether the agreement would include any cooperation from Richardson in the ongoing federal investigation and trials involving college basketball.