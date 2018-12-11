Game date/time: Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m.
Location: Missoula, Montana
Coach: Travis DeCuire (fifth season, 88-52)
Best win: 73-71 over Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 17 at Nassau, Bahamas
Worst loss: 80-77 to Georgia Southern on Nov. 18 at Nassau, Bahamas
Key player: G Michael Oguine (15.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.3 spg)
Strength: Field-goal shooting. Montana scores inside the line at a 59.5 percent rate, fifth-best in the country, and makes 39.4 percent of its 3-pointers. Its offensive efficiency, however, is dragged down by poor free-throw shooting (63.1).
Weakness: Ballhandling. The Griz turn the ball over on 21.3 percent of their possessions, the 74th worst mark in Division I, and they only record assists on 49.4 percent of their baskets.
He said it: “This game and Georgia Southern, we beat ourselves. (The problem is) our lack of discipline and the ability to play together on offense and have patience and not foul guys when we have an advantage on the defensive end.” — McCuire, after Montana lost to UC Irvine 60-51 on Dec. 8 in Irvine, California.