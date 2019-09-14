History: Good and excellent ratings for years until 2017. Since then, five of 10 inspections had negative findings, including a probation rating Aug. 15 and a failed re-inspection Aug. 27.
What the inspector saw: Bacon, chicken, chorizo and cheese were stored at unsafe temperatures; person in charge lacked basic knowledge of food safety practices; dishes and kitchen equipment were not sanitized as required; hand-washing sink had no paper towels; no thermometer and no test strips for sanitizing solution.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Sept. 6.
Comments: Declined to comment.