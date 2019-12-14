History: Good and excellent ratings for several years until receiving a “needs improvement” rating followed by a pass in November 2016 and a fail followed by a pass in May 2019.
What the inspector saw: Dishwashing machine not dispensing sanitizing chemicals.
Follow-up: Failed a follow-up inspection Oct. 28 and passed a third inspection Nov. 4.
Comments: The owner said there was a crack in the line and that was fixed but the restaurant failed the follow-up because the company they were getting the sanitizer from was selling an inferior product. The restaurant has switched providers and they now have a better sanitizer.