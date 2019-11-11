The Leonids in November, the Perseids in August, and the Geminids in December are usually the best meteor showers of the year if the Moon and the weather cooperate.
This year the Leonids meteor shower peaks on the night of Sunday November 17 and the morning of Monday November 18. Unfortunately, the Moon will interfere with viewing of the shower this year as it rises at 10:07 pm Sunday night and does not set until 12:28 pm on Monday afternoon.
The best viewing of the Leonids is after midnight and toward dawn when Leo the Lion is well above the eastern horizon.
Since the Moon will be dimming the fainter meteors, you might try meteor observing on Sunday evening prior to moonrise and then again around 4:00 am Monday morning when the shower should be at its best.
During a meteor shower, most of the meteors appear to come from a point in the sky. This point or “radiant” is in the constellation for which the shower is named. Even though the Leonids radiate from Leo, they can be seen all over the sky, and it is not necessary to look at Leo to see meteors.
You can look away from the Moon and should be able to see the brighter Leonids. Get out a good lawn chair, face it away from the Moon, bundle up well, lean back, and enjoy the show with hot chocolate, coffee, or tea.