While Bronny’s game was canceled, the Oakland Soldiers tried to put on a show next door in the main gym. But they lost easily, with standout guard Boogie Ellis limping through the second half with leg cramps.
That was probably no surprise. He was playing his second game of the night within a three-hour window.
Already playing a full-time schedule in the Las Vegas Classic, the Soldiers had taken on an invitation to play in a MadeHoops showcase event on Wednesday night.
That meant playing their MadeHoops game at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Liberty High School – after playing a 7:20 game in the Las Vegas Classic that was located almost half an hour away.
Not surprisingly, after beating the Dallas Showtime Elite in the Las Vegas Classic, the Soldiers lost their nightcap.
“We’re definitely tired,” Soldiers center Christian Koloko, like Ellis a UA recruiting target. “You get tired.”
Ellis’ case was probably even worse since he was still shaking off the effects of a cold.
“Yeah,” Ellis said. “We made it here on time, but I’m fighting off a sickness so I haven’t gotten my wind back.”