Miller’s heart had reason to sink when guard Dylan Smith rolled his ankle in the first half Thursday against the Bears, with Williams out and with Alex Barcello having bruised his knee at Colorado on Sunday. The Wildcats were temporarily left with just seven healthy players again.
But after leaving the floor to have trainer Justin Kokoskie retape his ankle, Smith returned, albeit in limited form. He played 23 minutes, finishing 1 for 7 from the field.
“I just take it as it comes, there’s been a lot of things that have happened,” Miller said of Smith’s injury. “He wasn’t 100 percent. He played the rest of the game but he couldn’t move as well. I thought it affected his shot as well. But Dylan’s a warrior. He plays hard, always has. Even if he doesn’t play well, he gives you great effort.”