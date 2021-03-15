More Than a Bed offers help to adoptive, kinship and foster families

More Than a Bed is a nonprofit organization that strives to provide essential items to foster, kinship and adoptive families for the children in their homes because every child deserves to be valued.
Such children include a young boy named Tyler, who became a foster child the day before his second birthday and was diagnosed with Failure to Thrive Syndrome. As a severely underweight child, Tyler struggled with milestones and was half the size he should have been.
Due to neglect and a consistently high exposure to methamphetamine Tyler’s future was anything but bright. Thankfully his foster mom brought him into More Than a Bed where she was welcomed with understanding and support for Tyler’s special needs.
Volunteers assisted them by finding 12-month-old clothing that fit 2-year-old Tyler right along with a hand-made blanket, toys, brand-new pair of shoes and the basic necessities.
This much-needed moment of support met Tyler and his foster mom at their exact point of need.
Two months later, Tyler has gained a significant amount of weight, hitting his milestones every week and visiting the nonprofit regularly to check in with his favorite staff and volunteers.
More Than A Bed is able to provide for children like Tyler through the donations from annual tax credit support.
On average, the nonprofit receives 81% of individual donations, which is $243,035 in tax donations from supporters. Thanks to the donations from the tax credit, during Tyler’s visit to the nonprofit’s warehouse his foster parent received a new crib (worth $139), a set of sheets (worth $20), a pack of diapers (worth $8), a car seat (worth $70), 10 outfits (worth $150), toys (worth $50) and much more.
Other supplies that are purchased through the tax donations are toddler beds ($75), bunk beds ($215), twin beds ($132) and a pack of underwear ($6).