More thank you’s for helping us send kids to camp

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,242 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual and overnight Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

This is our 75th year of raising money to help local boys and girls do more and be more. Our goal was to raise $225,000 to send up to 700 local boys and girls to summer camp. So far, we’ve received 940 donations totaling $153,856, or about two-thirds of our goal.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

Donations are welcome throughout the year. We do not share or sell our donor information.

Recent donations include:

Vourneen Baldwin, $25.

Loretta Behrmann, in memory of Min Greenapple, $25.

Linza Bethea, $40.

Regina Bohnert $10.

John DeLuca, $100.

Wilbur Doty, $100.

Roy P. Drachman Foundation, $3,000.

Clarence and Susie Jane Dupnik, in memory of Edward, Gilbert, Michael and John Dupnik, $100.

Susan Evans, $50.

Debbie Fleischman, $100.

Marilyn Freeouf, in memory of former camper Michael Morrison, $300.

Michele Hart, in memory of Ken Johnson, RIP Ken, $100.

Arrah Hill, $100.

Edith Hund, $50.

William Jaap, in loving memory of Anna Preston and Susie Walton, $100.

Joyce Lockhart, $10.

Jody Mallie, $20.

Paticia McElroy, in memory of Tom McElroy, $250.

Dinah Bear and Roger McManus, in memory of Kathy Bricker, $50.

Bob and Marie Moore, $200.

Randy and Mickey Moret, $200.

Shirley Moss, $100.

Samantha Munsey, in celebration of Debbie Kornmiller’s retirement, $75.

Maria Parham, $250.

William and Adrienne Reeves, $100.

James Ronstadt, in honor of Mia Ronstadt and Larry Ronstadt, $200.

Leonard Snyder, $50.

Byron Snyder, $50.

Two anonymous donations totaling $600.