1925: A tornado hits Pastime

TORNADO HITS PASTIME

More Than Inch of Rain Falls In 10 Minutes When Cloudburst Strikes Tucson

TWO BUILDINGS ARE UNROOFED

Two Garages Torn to Pieces, Veterans' Canteen Is Severely Damaged

Camp MacArtan government hospital at Pastime Park was swept by a twister late yesterday afternoon which blew down the patients' garage, tore two of the government garages to pieces, demolished the rear end of the veterans' canteen, hurled pieces of tin hundreds of yards, uprooted seven of the large cottonwood trees and did considerably other damage. Despite the large property loss, not a single injury occurred.

The hospital grounds were a mass of wreckage and confusion last night as a result of the young tornado. Wreckage from the demolished buildings was strewn in all directions.

Pieces of tine were twisted around trees. The road was completely blocked by the uprooted trees. The entrance to the grounds was blocked by two telephone poles which had fallen near the gates. Wires were scattered around the grounds so that walking in the dark was hazardous.

The patients' garage, which is used to house the cars of the veterans was completely down. The garage contained 14 stalls, nearly all of which were occupied and every automobile was damaged to some extent. The back part of the garage was hurled against the surgical ward.

The old government garage was torn to pieces which were blown against the Knights of Columbus hut, nearly 250 feet away. The automobile of Superintendent Caudell was in the garage and was not damaged, but his camping outfit, valued at $250, was blown away and could not be found last night. Caudell's office also was located in the building and many of his papers and other personal belongings were blown away during the storm.

The new government garage recently completed was severely wrecked, the roof being torn off, and pieces of the tin were found wrapped around trees. None of the machines in the garage were damaged.

The group of cottonwood trees near the Knights of Columbus hut and the surgical ward was hard hit by the twisters and seven of them were down. Several of them were uprooted so that they fell across the road.

The veterans canteen, the rear end of which was torn away, was one of the most severe losses as the canteen was flooded by the heavy rain and considerable damage to the stock resulted.

The center of the twister passed near the wards which contained patients severely ill, and the excitement created by the storm is considered likely to be serious in some cases. The twister appeared to come from the southwest and was accompanied by a heavy downfall of rain.