A weather incident in 1887

Heavy Rains.

About 11 o'clock Thursday night the wind commenced to blow very strong, and it was followed by a light sprinkle which continued for a short time. It was not, however, until about 2 o'clock yesterday morning that it started to rain hard and it poured unceasingly from that hour until after daylight, flooding many parts of the city and causing great loss to the railroad east and west.

At Mr. Wetmore's office the rain gauge showed the rainfall for the night to be one and one-fourth inches, the heaviest fall at any one time for a number of years.

The train, which when on time, arrives here at 2:30, did not pull into the depot until about 5 o'clock yesterday morning. After leaving this city it reached the place where the last hold-up occurred only to find that the rain had swollen the arroyo and had washed out both bridges and track all along the cienega. There are three bridges at this point and they were carried by the water some distance below the culvert bridge. It probably will be four or five days before trains will be able to pass through the cienega, as the arroyo is still running very strong and does not admit of the building of temporary tie structures.

The trainmen finding it impossible to proceed backed their train back to Tucson where it was side tracked all day yesterday. It is said that a transfer will be made this morning over the washouts.

About eighteen miles west on the railroad a bridge was carried away by the water, but it was put in shape yesterday afternoon for travel.

At Mr. Wetmore's place, about five miles out, the water of the Rillito carried away the headgates of his dam and overflowed its banks. Mr. Hancock's apiary was 2 feet under water yesterday and it is thought owing to the swollen condition of the river that the Narrow Gauge railroad bridge which crosses this stream has been carried away. Mr. Wetmore told a Star man yesterday that there was nine and a half feet of water running in it and that trees and other articles were floating with the current a very brisk rate.

Not to Pima county alone are the floods confined. The Tombstone Prospector of the 6th prints the following in regard to their deluge.

The heaviest rainfall that has occurred in this vicinity during the present season took place yesterday afternoon, beginning about three o'clock. For at least an hour the rain fell in torrents, and the streets were fairly flooded by water. The storm was accompanied by almost constant flashes of lightning, followed by almost instantaneous claps of thunder, showing the electrical fluid in close proximity. A part of the time a high wind prevailed, driving the rain in sheets along the streets. The storm was thrilling in its fierce grandeur, though anything but a pleasant episode to those with weak nerves.

STORM INCIDENTS.

The Fairbank stage, which left here at 3:30, in the midst of the storm, was obliged upon reaching Kirlew's garden to take the old Durkee road, owing to the bridge over the arroyo at that point being swept away. Reaching Long Branch station a delay of two hours occurred before the flood had sufficiently subsided to permit the passage of the stream. The stage reached Fairbank at 6 o'clock and connected with the Benson train, which had waited for it.

There were at least three feet of water in the stream at Fairbank.

The arroyo near Young's chicken ranch was filled to overflowing, the water spreading out to a width of two hundred feet, and the depth estimated at eight. A loaded wood wagon which stood near Young's fence, where it had been left by the driver, was swept away and carried down the wash fully a quarter of a mile. The wood has not been heard from.

The owner of the wagon in attempting to ford the stream on a mule was carried under by the raging torrent and with difficulty escaped with his life. He finally reached terra firma, with nothing on but his shirt, having tied the rest of his clothes to the hames of his mule's harness, the said mule having regained ground on the same side of the stream be started from. The last seen of the Mexican his bare legs were twinkling over the hills, en route to Tombstone.

Another Mexican who attempted to cross the same arroyo a short distance above with a span of animals, was also swept away by the flood, but managed to reach the shore in safety with his clothing which he had fastened in a bundle on his head. His team was carried away, and lodging against a tree one of them was drowned in the struggle to get ashore.