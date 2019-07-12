Contractors working at Hotel Congress had quite a surprising discovery.
While crews were recently working on restoration inside Room 239, they uncovered a historic letter contained inside one of the room's walls, according to the hotel's website.
The letter was folded inside an envelope that had a postmark date of 1934.
The hotel says the letter appeared in great shape, but instead of taking the letter out of its envelope immediately, they gave it to a restoration specialist so that it may be properly handled.
They don't know yet what the letter says, but the hotel wants your best guess.
They are hosting a contest to see if someone can guess the contents. The winner will get a $100 gift card to Hotel Congress.
If you need some help, here's some background on what was happening at Hotel Congress in 1934.
There were two big news stories connected to the hotel that year. The first was the catastrophic fire at the hotel in the early morning on Jan. 23, 1934.
That fire led to the second news story, the capture of John Dillinger and members of his gang two days after the fire. Some of the gang members had been staying at the hotel and were acting suspiciously as they were evacuated.
Go to hotelcongress.com/if-these-walls-could-talk to enter.