Note: Before the Family History Expo in November, The Star asked readers to submit family names to see what could be found on newspapers.com. We spent 30 minutes on some of them to see what we could find.
Frank Eric Holler was born in Nogales, Ariz., and offered the names of parents (surnames only), grandparents and his great grandfather, Charles E. Holler.
Charles Holler was considered a Nogales pioneer, but he was born in Solingen, Prussia (modern-day Germany), in 1841, and spent time in California before settling in Nogales. The account of his death in the Border Vidette newspaper of Nogales, Ariz., in 1903, indicated he was a well-respected citizen.
His children were Charles Jr., Edward and daughter Mrs. Alfredo Sandoval. Edward was Frank Eric Holler’s grandfather. In 1905, he married Mercedes Velasco.
Edward and Mercedes had a son named Frank, likely Frank Eric Holler’s father.
We feel confident of this because Frank married Eva Partida in 1949, and while the announcement doesn’t name his parents, our submitter said his mother’s maiden name was Partida. Her parents were Jesus and Carmen and her brother was Jesus Jr.
Our confidence was rewarded when we found Frank Holler’s obituary, which ran in the Arizona Daily Star in 2009. It says he was born to Edward and Mercedes Holler in 1916, and his first wife, who died before him, was Eva.
The same month Frank Holler (the father) died, his former sister-in-law Luz passed away as well. Her obituary names other maternal relatives who could be researched along with relatives named in the elder Frank’s obituary.