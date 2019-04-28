Note: Before the Family History Expo in November, The Star asked readers to submit family names to see what could be found on newspapers.com. We spent 30 minutes on some of them to see what we could find.
Carolyn Gwinn Suba and Mike Ray Suba sought information on their families.
Carolyn Gwinn Suba had several names from both sides of her family and knew their occupations. This is what we found about her family with 30 minutes if searching on newspapers.com
In 1958, Eve Miller married Albert Ludy Gwinn. We think Albert Ludy Gwinn is Carolyn’s brother. Albert Ludy Gwinn’s parents — and therefore Carolyn’s if we are correct — are Rev. and Mrs. Henry Grady Gwinn, a name Carolyn had given us. Rev. Gwinn was a missionary who retired at age 80 in 1970, according to an article in the Arizona Daily Star in 1975. His wife was Maryann Ludy Gwinn. The couple married in 1929. Rev. Gwinn died in 1978 and his wife in 1993.
Maryann’s parents were Mr. and Mrs. Albert K. Ludy, who also had a son, Albert Jr.
Albert Sr. was a well-known geodedic authority and chief observer at the U.S. Coast and Geodedic Survey. When he died in 1950, several obituaries noted that he was in charge of several observatories, one of them in Tucson. Albert’s wife, Ethel (Albrecht) Ludy died in 1951.
Mike Ray Suba’s family was a little harder to pin down, mostly because we think the name Mike was used in every generation, so we don’t have as much information that we are confident about.
Mike Ray Suba is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Suba. His father ran a hog ranch. Mike Ray also has a son named Mike. A Mike Suba married Thelma Carter in 1953, but we aren’t sure if that Mike is one of this family.
This Mike Suba could be the same one who was a member of the Dixie Dudes, and musical group. If so, this was probably a hobby. Mike is a common name, so this may all be a case of mistaken identity.
Mike and Marsha Suba announced the birth of a daughter in 1987. This Mike could possibly be our subject’s son or grandson.