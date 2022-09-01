Tales from the Morgue, 1922: Trouble with license plates and a home is robbed

Burglars Almost Strip House in Daring Night Robbery

LIST OF LOOT FROM BRADNER HOME IS VARIED

Alarm Cloth Is Taken Along With Other Articles

In one of the most daring burglaries perpetrated in Tucson in many months, several hundreds of dollars' worth of silverware, bedding and woman's clothing was stolen from the home of Sam B. Bradner, of 125 East Sixteenth street, Thursday night, according to announcements made last night by police and sheriff's officers.

The authorities were withholding the news of the burglary in the hope that some of the goods might be recovered. Up to a late hour last night, however, none of the stolen property had been found, and the officers believed that the articles had been taken out of town. News of the burglary was given out by Chief of Police Dallas S. Ford and Deputy Sheriff F. C. Wright.

The robbers drove up to the Bradner home, stopping in the alley west of the house. Making a slit through the screen on the back porch, they lifted the larch and entered. They then forced the bolt of the kitchen door, and made their way into the house. The burglary took place some time between 7:30 and 11:30, while the family was away from home.

Jewelry on a dresser and some silverware in the kitchen were overlooked by the thieves.

The list of stolen articles includes a black tuxedo suit, a black frock suit, a pair of shoes, a half dozen solid silver teaspoons, half a dozen solid silver butter knives, four silk shirts and six collars to match, a pink sild evening dress, a white evening dress, a white georgette waist, trimmed with blue and beading, a plain white georgette waist, three other waists, a dark blue taffeta dress, trimmed with blue and gold, a silk dress, a wool dress, a tailor-made coat, a dimity dress, a crepe dress, a linen skirt, a sheet, a blanket, a comforter, six suits of underwear, a red coat, an alarm clock with radium numerals, a light brown bathrobe, and a lady's gray raincoat.

Mr. Bradner was a member of the first state legislature, and was at one time secretary of the state livestock sanitary board. At present he is engaged in the manufacture of potato chips.