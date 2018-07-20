While it was probably done so Arizona wouldn't lose $2 million in highway funds, it was still probably a good idea for the state to institute "Order 91."
This allowed judges to send drivers to traffic school when they had too many moving violations. It is fortunate that judges were the ones to make the distinction of who was a bad driver. Most of us would sentence anyone except ourselves.
From the Arizona Daily Star, Thursday, July 11, 1968:
AHD Survival School
'Order 91' Aimed At Bad Drivers
The Arizona Highway Department calls it "Order 91," and it's the big stick that will force the state's bad drivers into a traffic survival school in each county.
Order 91 provides legal authority for judges, magistrates and justices of the peace to send drivers with eight moving violation points to the 10-hour, $10 school to be re-educated in driving habits or to suspend their drivers' licenses permanently.
At its first meeting last night the Pima County Traffic Survival School committee set itself a July 26 deadline to begin operations. On the same date, Order 91 goes into effect throughout the state.
Described as a "citizens' committee run by citizens for citizens" by Boyd H. Gibbons Jr., Governor's Area Traffic Safety Coordinator, the Pima County school will be the last formed in the state. Schools are functioning in the other 13 counties.
Under terms of the 1966 National Driving Safety Act, the schools are one of 17 requirements in guidelines issued by the government. Among other requirements will be mandatory driver education and emergency medical services on highways. Failure to comply would lose Arizona more than $2 million in highway funds, Gibbons said.
The Pima County school committee, headed by William King, will study by-laws, contracts to schools and teachers and membership standards this week. The committee will meet Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Chamber of Commerce to prepare articles of incorporation.
King and Gibbons stressed to the committee that the school will accept volunteer students and eventually, hopes 50 per cent of the students will be volunteers.
Committee member Ted Douthitt reminded the chair that a defensive driving course is available in Tucson ─ eight hours for $4 ─ sponsored by the Tucson Association of Independent Insurance Agents.
King said the schools would not compete because 3,584 moving traffic violations issued in Pima County in May were a good indication that "there will be plenty of pupils." (Judges may send a violator to the traffic traffic survival school at the first conviction, if they choose.)
Committee chairman chosen last night were: attorney John O'Dowd, by-laws and in-membership, and Allan Haw-corporation; Daniel Kujawa, thorne, contracts.