Tales from the Morgue: The wonders of an ice machine

The Ice Machine.

At precisely 4 p. m., yesterday, the refrigerator of Paul Moroney’s ice machine was charged, and all things being in order the valve was touched and the engine and machine commenced its work. Upon inquiry and observation, we found that the process of ice making by their machine is somewhat after the followi9ng fashion:

The refrigerator is filled with ether, in combination with other highly volatile chemicals. This liquid is forced into the air compressor, which contains a bundle of tubes through which the liquid passes, becoming highly volatized in the process, and then out through a pipe into the condenser, which is a large combination of pipes fixed in a large square tub, filled with cold, running water. The fluid passing through these pipes is again condensed and returned to the refrigerator, its starting point, which circulation is kept up indefinitely.

The congealer, or freezing tub, contains the copper moulds, which stand about one inch apart, in such a manner as to allow a free circulation under and on all sides. These moulds, or buckets, are filled with clear spring water, and the tub, or vat, in which they stand is then filled to within a few inches of the top of the moulds. From one side of the congealer there is a pipe leading to the refrigerator and from it back into the other side of the congealer. Through this pipe the salt water is forced from the congealer into the refrigerator, where it is chilled and forced back into the congealer. This circulation is kept up until the temperature of the salt water becomes so low that the fresh water in the moulds freezes, which generally takes about fourteen hours. The freezing finished, the moulds are lifted out of the tub and the blocks of ice removed therefrom. If everything worked well last night some of these blocks can now be seen at the ice works in Levin’s gardens.