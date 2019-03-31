Note: Before the Family History Expo in November, The Star asked readers to submit family names to see what could be found on newspapers.com. We spent 30 minutes on some of them to see what we could find.
Tina Talley was born and raised in Tucson, but her family came from Kansas.
She supplied the surnames of her most recent ancestors, and while first names are desired, we are reasonably sure we have found articles about her family members.
A birth announcement for Tina appeared in the Council Grove (Kansas) Republican, which gave us her name as Tina Jo and her father's name as Franklin (Frank) Talley.
Tina's mother, Ovaline (Hood) Talley passed away in 2009 in Concordia, Kansas, at the age of 90. Her obituary appeared in the Arizona Daily Star since she had married and lived in Tucson. Franklin Talley died in 1984 in Kansas and was 66 at the time of his death. From his obituary, we learn that Tina served in the U.S. Navy.
Franklin Talley's mother, Albertina Josephine (Victor) Talley, passed away in 1958, and we think it likely that Tina was named for her. Her grandmother's parents were Samuel and Anna Victor.
Tina's maternal grandfather was Hosford H. Hood, who died at the age of 74 in 1955 in Kansas. His wife was Eugenia (LeMoine) Hood. A notice of their marriage was in the Concordia Blade-Empire, Concordia, Kansas, in 1909.
Franklin Talley's parents were married in Kansas in 1904, according to a small notice in the Junction City Union newspaper in Kanses.
Our next step might be to search for news about Samuel and Anna Victor, Tina's great grandparents.