A record 6.8 inches of snow fell in Tucson 46 years ago, Dec. 8, 1971. Tucsonans had a little difficulty handling the unusual substance, but it began melting almost immediately after sunrise.
The day it snowed — a lot — in Tucson
The "morgue," is what those in the newspaper business call the archives. Before digital archives, the morgue was a room full of clippings and other files of old newspapers.