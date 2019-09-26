Location: 12775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way, Vail
What to expect: The last time Matt Johnson stepped foot on Cienega’s turf, he was the head coach of Ironwood Ridge, and the Nighthawks upset the Bobcats 20-17 in the regular-season finale. Now the head coach of Mountain View, Johnson will try to do the same with his new club. This game has “classic” written all over it; it will come down whichever team wins the penalty battle and controls the line of scrimmage. Mountain View is better than its record shows, but we like the Bobcats at home 30-21.