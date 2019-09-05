Mountain View Mountain Lions Hayden Parson (12) calls out to a teammate before a play in their game against Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks at Ironwood Ridge High School Friday evening, Aug. 23, 2019.The Nighthawks flew away with the win against the Mountain Lions 21-7.

Location: 4068 E. Pecos Drive, Gilbert

What to expect: The Matt Johnson era at Mountain View didn’t begin on a positive note, but luckily there’s still nine more games to go this season. The Mountain Lions took last week off after losing to Ironwood Ridge in Johnson’s return to his old stomping grounds. The X-factors in this game are left tackle Misael Serrano and right tackle Elijah Lefiles, because those two have to protect quarterback Hayden Parson from Gilbert Higley defensive end Jason Harris. Harris, the son of former All-Pac-10 linebacker and Arizona Wildcats standout Sean Harris and brother of UA defensive end Jalen Harris, is one of the state’s most enticing prospects. The 6-foot-8-inch, 220-pound edge rusher has offers from the UA, Texas A&M, Oregon, Alabama, UCLA, Auburn, Penn State, USC and Texas, among other schools. Expect Higley to win, 28-13.