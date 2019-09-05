Location: 4068 E. Pecos Drive, Gilbert
What to expect: The Matt Johnson era at Mountain View didn’t begin on a positive note, but luckily there’s still nine more games to go this season. The Mountain Lions took last week off after losing to Ironwood Ridge in Johnson’s return to his old stomping grounds. The X-factors in this game are left tackle Misael Serrano and right tackle Elijah Lefiles, because those two have to protect quarterback Hayden Parson from Gilbert Higley defensive end Jason Harris. Harris, the son of former All-Pac-10 linebacker and Arizona Wildcats standout Sean Harris and brother of UA defensive end Jalen Harris, is one of the state’s most enticing prospects. The 6-foot-8-inch, 220-pound edge rusher has offers from the UA, Texas A&M, Oregon, Alabama, UCLA, Auburn, Penn State, USC and Texas, among other schools. Expect Higley to win, 28-13.