Where: 2475 W. Naranja Drive
What to expect: Behold, the Matt Johnson Bowl. Johnson is back at his old stomping grounds, where he coached 10 seasons and won one state championship before resigning following the 2018 season. Can Johnson have the Midas touch on a team like Mountain View, which didn’t make the playoffs after an 0-5 start last year? We’ll find out. Wide receiver and kick returner Varney Larson and 6-foot-5-inch junior quarterback Hayden Parson give the Mountain Lions a nice group to build around. Ironwood Ridge will try to find a replacement for Nathan Grijalva, one of Southern Arizona’s top rushers, and wide receiver Andrew Cook, the team’s leading receiver. Mountain View’s returning talent puts them over the edge on the road, and Johnson wins 38-35 with his new club.