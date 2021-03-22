Mountain View High School club donates socks to 2 nonprofits

The Mountain View High School Interact Club donated 200 pairs of socks to Casa de los Niños and Youth on their Own.
The Interact Club, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Dove Mountain, has been meeting online this school year. The students planned the sock drive, and Dove Mountain Rotarians aided in the effort.
Casa de los Niños supports families that have suffered from trauma or abuse, striving to improve the lives of children and their families and reduce the long-term social and financial costs of child abuse within the Tucson community.
Youth on their Own promotes family stability and child well-being, striving to eliminate barriers to education and empowering Arizona’s homeless youth to stay in school.
Interact clubs bring together young people to develop leadership skills and organize projects in support of the community.
The sock drive was led by Interact Club students with the assistance of the club’s faculty advisor, Leah Oliver. Dove Mountain Rotarians Mary Ann Tatum and Brigitte Hentges delivered the socks to the nonprofits.