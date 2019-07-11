Aug. 23 at Ironwood Ridge
Sept. 6 at Gilbert Higley
Sept. 13 QUEEN CREEK CASTEEL
Sept. 20 TUCSON HIGH
Sept. 27 at Cienega
Oct. 4 CHOLLA
Oct. 11 at Empire
Oct. 18 at Rincon/University
Oct. 25 DESERT VIEW
Nov. 1 FLOWING WELLS
Aug. 23 at Ironwood Ridge
Sept. 6 at Gilbert Higley
Sept. 13 QUEEN CREEK CASTEEL
Sept. 20 TUCSON HIGH
Sept. 27 at Cienega
Oct. 4 CHOLLA
Oct. 11 at Empire
Oct. 18 at Rincon/University
Oct. 25 DESERT VIEW
Nov. 1 FLOWING WELLS
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.