Movie schedule

Thursday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 6:45 p.m.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 7, 7:20, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 3:35, 4:35, 5:15, 6:20, 7:10.
Nobody (R) - 4:45 p.m.
SAS: Red Notice (R) - 4:05, 7:05.
Croods: A New Age (PG) - 4:30 p.m.
Mummy (PG-13) - 3:55, 6:55.
Unholy (PG-13) - 6:05 p.m.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 3:40, 5:10.
Voyagers (PG-13) - 3:30, 5:20.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 7, 7:15, 7:30, 8, 8:15, 8:30, 8:45, 9:30, 9:45, 10.
French Exit (R) - 4:05 p.m.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4, 4:20, 4:45, 5:30, 6:15, 7:20, 7:45.
Nobody (R) - 4:10, 5:40, 6:50.
Unholy (PG-13) - 4:15, 7:15.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4:30, 7:25.
Voyagers (PG-13) - 4:40 p.m.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie -- Mugen Train -- The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 7 p.m.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 5:30, 7:30.
Nobody (R) - 8:30 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 5:30 p.m.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 South Houghton Rd
1-888-407-9874
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 6:45, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:20, 4:45, 7:45.
Judas and the Black Messiah (R) - 4:45 p.m.
Nobody (R) - 4:45, 7:45.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4:15 p.m.
Father (PG-13) - 4 p.m.
Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (PG-13) - 6:30 p.m.
Unholy (PG-13) - 4 p.m.
Voyagers (PG-13) - 4:15 p.m.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (PG-13) - 7:30 p.m.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 1, 1:15, 1:30, 1:45, 2, 2:15, 2:30, 4:05, 4:25, 4:35, 4:50, 5:05, 5:20, 5:35, 7:35, 7:45, 7:55, 8:25.
In the Earth (R) - 1, 4, 6:45, 9:35.
La Bamba (PG-13) - 7 p.m.
Nobody (R) - 1, 2:20, 3:40, 5, 7:40, 9:55.
Promising Young Woman (R) - 7:30 p.m.
Sound of Metal (R) - 4:30 p.m.
Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 1, 3:50.
Unholy (PG-13) - 1, 2:10, 3:40, 4:55, 6:20.
Together Together (R) - 7, 9:30.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 1:05, 3:55, 6:50, 9:35.
Voyagers (PG-13) - 1:25, 4:20, 7:25.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 2:30, 7:55.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 11:10, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8:05, 9.
Nobody (R) - noon, 1:50, 4:15, 6:40, 9:20.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11, 12:30, 3:30, 4:45, 7:40.
SAS: Red Notice (R) - 11:20, 2:15, 5:15, 8:15.
Six Minutes to Midnight (PG-13) - 11:50, 5:20.
Courier (PG-13) - 11:30, 2:30, 5:30, 8:40.
Unholy (PG-13) - 11:25, 2:05, 6:30, 9:10.
Voyagers (PG-13) - 12:15, 2:55, 5:45, 8:30.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 3:20 p.m.
Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:10, 8:30, 8:45, 9, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45, 9:50, 9:55, 10.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 2:45, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5:30, 6:15, 7:15, 8:15, 9:40.
Jakob's Wife (NR) - 7:20 p.m.
Mank (R) - 3:15 p.m.
Murder in the Woods (R) - 2:30, 4:50.
Nobody (R) - 3:35, 6:05, 8:40.
Promising Young Woman (R) - 6:15 p.m.
SAS: Red Notice (R) - 3:45, 6:45.
Croods: A New Age (PG) - 2:40, 5:15.
Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 2:30, 5:10.
Mummy (PG-13) - 3:55, 6:50.
Unholy (PG-13) - 2:50, 5:20, 7:50.
Together Together (R) - 7 p.m.
Tom & Jerry (PG) - 3:40, 6:10.
Trigger Point (NR) - 2:30, 6:05.
Voyagers (PG-13) - 3:50 p.m.
Wrong Turn (R) - 4:40 p.m.
