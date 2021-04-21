 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Movie schedule

Movie schedule

  • Updated

Thursday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 6:45 p.m.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 7, 7:20, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15, 8:30.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 3:35, 4:35, 5:15, 6:20, 7:10.

Nobody (R) - 4:45 p.m.

SAS: Red Notice (R) - 4:05, 7:05.

Croods: A New Age (PG) - 4:30 p.m.

Mummy (PG-13) - 3:55, 6:55.

Unholy (PG-13) - 6:05 p.m.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 3:40, 5:10.

Voyagers (PG-13) - 3:30, 5:20.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 7, 7:15, 7:30, 8, 8:15, 8:30, 8:45, 9:30, 9:45, 10.

French Exit (R) - 4:05 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4, 4:20, 4:45, 5:30, 6:15, 7:20, 7:45.

Nobody (R) - 4:10, 5:40, 6:50.

Unholy (PG-13) - 4:15, 7:15.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 4:30, 7:25.

Voyagers (PG-13) - 4:40 p.m.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:15.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie -- Mugen Train -- The IMAX 2D Experience (R) - 7 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 5:30, 7:30.

Nobody (R) - 8:30 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 5:30 p.m.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 South Houghton Rd

1-888-407-9874

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 6:45, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 4:20, 4:45, 7:45.

Judas and the Black Messiah (R) - 4:45 p.m.

Nobody (R) - 4:45, 7:45.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 4:15 p.m.

Father (PG-13) - 4 p.m.

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (PG-13) - 6:30 p.m.

Unholy (PG-13) - 4 p.m.

Voyagers (PG-13) - 4:15 p.m.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (PG-13) - 7:30 p.m.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 7, 7:30, 8, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 1, 1:15, 1:30, 1:45, 2, 2:15, 2:30, 4:05, 4:25, 4:35, 4:50, 5:05, 5:20, 5:35, 7:35, 7:45, 7:55, 8:25.

In the Earth (R) - 1, 4, 6:45, 9:35.

La Bamba (PG-13) - 7 p.m.

Nobody (R) - 1, 2:20, 3:40, 5, 7:40, 9:55.

Promising Young Woman (R) - 7:30 p.m.

Sound of Metal (R) - 4:30 p.m.

Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 1, 3:50.

Unholy (PG-13) - 1, 2:10, 3:40, 4:55, 6:20.

Together Together (R) - 7, 9:30.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 1:05, 3:55, 6:50, 9:35.

Voyagers (PG-13) - 1:25, 4:20, 7:25.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 2:30, 7:55.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 11:10, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8:05, 9.

Nobody (R) - noon, 1:50, 4:15, 6:40, 9:20.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) - 11, 12:30, 3:30, 4:45, 7:40.

SAS: Red Notice (R) - 11:20, 2:15, 5:15, 8:15.

Six Minutes to Midnight (PG-13) - 11:50, 5:20.

Courier (PG-13) - 11:30, 2:30, 5:30, 8:40.

Unholy (PG-13) - 11:25, 2:05, 6:30, 9:10.

Voyagers (PG-13) - 12:15, 2:55, 5:45, 8:30.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Chaos Walking (PG-13) - 3:20 p.m.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (R) - 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 8:10, 8:30, 8:45, 9, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45, 9:50, 9:55, 10.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) - 2:45, 3:30, 4, 4:30, 5:30, 6:15, 7:15, 8:15, 9:40.

Jakob's Wife (NR) - 7:20 p.m.

Mank (R) - 3:15 p.m.

Murder in the Woods (R) - 2:30, 4:50.

Nobody (R) - 3:35, 6:05, 8:40.

Promising Young Woman (R) - 6:15 p.m.

SAS: Red Notice (R) - 3:45, 6:45.

Croods: A New Age (PG) - 2:40, 5:15.

Girl Who Believes in Miracles (PG) - 2:30, 5:10.

Mummy (PG-13) - 3:55, 6:50.

Unholy (PG-13) - 2:50, 5:20, 7:50.

Together Together (R) - 7 p.m.

Tom & Jerry (PG) - 3:40, 6:10.

Trigger Point (NR) - 2:30, 6:05.

Voyagers (PG-13) - 3:50 p.m.

Wrong Turn (R) - 4:40 p.m.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News