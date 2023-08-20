C&W — PICOR adding two new professionals

Cushman & Wakefield — PICOR expanded both its Tucson commercial real estate brokerage team and its property management group by welcoming Kameron “Kam” Norwood and Mary Lou Lara.

Norwood, a two-time entrepreneur, launches his commercial real estate career with C&W — PICOR as an investment sales and leasing specialist, with a primary focus on the industrial and warehousing sector. A Tucson native and University of Arizona graduate, Norwood began in technical staffing, working from recruiter to management in eight years.

At 29, he left corporate America to start a hemp business helping farmers commercialize their goods. This evolved into a Forbes-featured, award-winning CBD brand. When COVID hit, and e-commerce boomed, direct-to-consumer fulfillment was the biggest challenge. Along with his co-founder, Norwood launched Packdash, a third-party logistics (3PL) company to help other small businesses with fulfillment options. After building PackDash, they sold to a larger company in early 2023.

Mary Lou Lara obtained her real estate license to put her knowledge and experience in property management to work at C&W — PICOR.

Formerly a key player in a multi-site hospital system, Lara’s experience encompasses managing vendor relations, tenant improvement projects, leasing, real estate management, and development in commercial settings. Her mixed commercial portfolio includes a number of government and retail offices. Lara’s philosophy is prioritizing relationships with all property stakeholders.

Cohen Metzger Appointed Pima County Superior Court Hearing OfficerMichelle Cohen Metzger has been appointed as a Hearing Officer for the Arizona Superior Court in Pima County.

Metzger has been handling serious criminal defense matters as a trial attorney for the Office of the Pima County Legal Defender for more than 14 years. Metzger has also served, since its inception, as their office’s coordinator and liaison with the Pima County Attorney’s Drug Treatment Alternative to Prison program, advocating for public defense clients’ acceptance into the DTAP system.

2 join Coldwell Banker Realty

Carol Chamber and Shelbie Deatrick have associated with Coldwell Banker Realty as affiliate agents.

Chambers associated with the Oro Valley/Marana office.

She comes to the office with 26 years of real estate experience. Most recently, Chambers worked as an agent with Berkshire Hathaway RPA Realty in Greensboro and is still licensed in Ga.

Shelbie Deatrick has associated with the Tucson-Foothills office.

Prior to working in real estate, Deatrick was the program coordinator in the Marine Department of Sargent Aerospace & Defense. She holds three bachelor’s degrees in Management Information Systems (MIS), Operations and Supply Chain Management (OSCM) and Entrepreneurship with Summa Cum Laude honors from the University of Arizona.