Moving up in Southern Arizona

CFSA appoints Flynn and Montoya
The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona (CFSA) announced that its Board of Trustees has appointed Jenny Flynn as President and CEO and Mark Montoya, currently serving as Interim President and CEO for the Foundation, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer.
Flynn currently serves as Senior Vice President for Development Services and is a member of the University of Arizona Alumni and Development Program executive team. Flynn is also a current board trustee for the Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona.
For nearly a decade, Mark Montoya has led CFSA’s operations. He also provides staff leadership to the Santa Cruz Community Foundation, CFSA’s geographic affiliate, and management oversight of the Community Foundation Campus.
Pima Animal Care names director
Monica Dangler, who has served as Pima Animal Care Center’s interim director of animal services since October and led the shelter during the worst public health crisis in a century, has been named the facility’s permanent director.
Dangler came to the shelter in July 2019 as one of three team members chosen for the Maddie’s Fund Executive Leader Fellowship Grant. She has spent 11 years working in animal welfare. Prior to her role at PACC, she was the volunteer manager at Austin Pets Alive!, and she served as a shelter director at PAWS Shelter of Central Texas. During her time at PACC, Dangler came up with innovative ways to help pet owners facing job losses, health crises and potential evictions brought on by the pandemic. Those life-saving strategies helped the shelter maintain a 91% live release rate, which counts every animal entering PACC and every animal leaving.
Dangler has an Executive Leadership Certification from Southern Utah University, which was part of a leadership class offered through the Best Friends Animal Society.
Arizona Land & Water Trust Hires Amoroso
Amy Amoroso has joined Arizona Land & Water Trust as the new donor engagement manager. In this role, she will lead stewardship efforts, support overall fundraising activities, and forge deeper relationships with supporters of Arizona Land and Water Trust.
Amoroso holds a master’s degree in environmental science and communications from Antioch New England Graduate School and Bachelor of Arts from Hobart and William Smith College.
Amoroso brings a diverse skillset to the trust through her experience as the Tribal Lands Program Manager with the National Wildlife Federation, Natural Resources Director with the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe and then as a writing instructor at Umpqua Community College in Oregon.
Submit items about local hirings and promotions to business@tucson.com; please use “Moving Up” in the email subject line and include photos in JPEG format.