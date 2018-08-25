Public health educator Reynolds appointed department chair
Kelly Reynolds, Ph.D., professor and environmental microbiologist, was appointed chair of the Department of Community, Environment and Policy at the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.
Reynolds received her doctorate from the UA in agriculture and life sciences in the Department of Soil, Water and Environmental Science and a master’s degree from the University of South Florida in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health. She has worked at the UA since 1987 as a research technician, research fellow and an assistant research scientist.
Nilson, Felix affiliating
with Coldwell Banker
Terry Nilson and Sonia Felix have associated with the Foothills office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as affiliate agents.
Before affiliating with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Nilson and Felix worked for Fort Worth Carriers as a team driving double trailers to Dillard’s department stores.
Hired as associate broker,
Cluck is back at Long Realty
Mick Cluck, a longtime broker with more than four decades of real estate experience, is returning to Long Realty. Cluck will serve as an associate broker with the River/Campbell office. He is a member of Long Realty’s Commercial Services division, a group of real estate pros focused on providing brokerage, consulting and financing services for commercial clients.
Cluck, a native of Nebraska, has been a Tucson resident since 1973, when he came to study at the UA. He earned two undergraduate degrees from the UA, in anthropology and racetrack management. He was licensed as a sales agent in 1975 and has been in real estate ever since.
Sturgis, Troughton start work
at Long Realty’s Foothills office
Mike Sturgis and Michael Troughton joined Long Realty’s Foothills office. Sturgis and Troughton bring with them decades of experience in the Tucson real estate market. Sturgis joined the office as an associate broker, and Troughton is a sales agent.
Sturgis, a native of the Chicago area, arrived in Arizona is 1972 and made it to Tucson in 1976. He received his sales license in 1981, upgrading in 1989 to a broker’s license.
Troughton, a native of Sacramento, California, is a 16-year Tucson resident. He received his real estate sales license in 2010 after a career as a bank accounting analyst. He also worked in marketing for a major local beverage distributor and holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration and policy from the UA.
Lof Advisors selects Thurman
as assistant financial planner
Lisa Thurman accepted the position of assistant financial planner with Laurence Lof Financial Advisors LLC.
Thurman, a UA graduate, will be working directly with the firm’s planners to ensure timely and accurate client service.