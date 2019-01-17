Brandon Randolph’s streak of double-figure scoring ended at 17 games as the UA sophomore made 2 of 9 from the field and scored five points.
Randolph was the only player other than UCLA’s Kris Wilkes in the Pac-12 to score in double figures in every game this season.
Most of Randolph’s damage is done in the second half of games. Heading into Thursday night, he averaged 10.2 points per contest in the second half and shot 51 percent from the field. In the first half, Randolph averaged 5.7 points on 36 percent shooting. He scored 16.3 points in total per contest.
Randolph is a sharpshooter from the free-throw line and had made 43 of 45 from the line in the second half of games. He was a perfect 27 of 27 in the final five minutes of games this season. He had been shooting 47 percent from 3-point range in the second half, but made only one 3-pointer the entire game Thursday and didn’t attempt a single free throw.