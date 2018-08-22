Year: 1980
How it read: Star reporter Bob Sherwin wrote that Larry Smith, Arizona’s first-year head coach, was a self-made man who rose from humble beginnings in Van Wert, Ohio and paid his dues before returning to the UA, where he was previously an assistant. The profile detailed the loving relationship between Smith and his wife, Cheryl, and explained how Smith fought a temper problem with, among other things, running.
Sherwin wrote:
He finds the best way to solve his problems is to run away from them. … He admits that the tougher the problem, the longer he runs. He may run to Albuquerque when he starts pondering the prospects of this season — USC, Notre Dame, UCLA, Washington, Arizona State.
But Larry Smith wouldn’t have it any other way. He’s where he’s always wanted to be.
How Arizona fared: The Wildcats went 5-6 in Smith’s first season, failing to make a bowl game. About that gauntlet of a schedule? Smith’s Wildcats went 1-4 against the teams Sherwin listed, the only victory coming against UCLA.
Postscript: The losing record was Smith’s only one at Arizona. The Wildcats went 6-5 the following season and 6-4-1 in 1982, then posted seven or more wins the next four seasons. Smith left for USC following a 1986 Aloha Bowl win. Smith went 48-28-3 in seven seasons at Arizona, and is still regarded as one of the best coaches in program history. He and Cheryl retired to Tucson, where he lived until dying in 2008.