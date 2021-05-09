Handsome Senior View on PetFinder
The new pay structure is a renegotiation of a contract extension that was agreed to in the days before the NCAA Tournament began in March.
Political parties have no legal right to observe extra audits that counties perform on election equipment beyond those required by state law, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Oro Valley annexed the 80-acre Westward Look resort, with plans to expand it and develop residential, retail and office space in the area.
The newly opened Old Pueblo Cellars on Tucson's northwest side offers private tastings of six varieties of wine grown in a vineyard just steps from the tasting room. Owner Roger Pelton says it's the only tasting room and vineyard open to the public in Tucson.
With space for more than 1,200 delivery vans and employee parking for nearly 500, the facility could be suitable for major retailers.
The man died after patrons at the bar, at 5244 S. Nogales Highway, reported someone shooting into the air in the parking lot and security guards rushed outside.
David Scott Anderson was found with gunshot wounds in street; he died later at Tucson hospital.
The family of David Scott Anderson, 30, is asking the public to be on the lookout for a car seen near him when he was shot and killed May 1.
The differences between Arizona's Medical Marijuana Program and the newer recreational marijuana program passed in 2020 including certification requirements and amount and types of purchases.
The Wildcats' new men's basketball coach talked to the Star's Justin Spears on Wednesday's "Spears and Ali" show on ESPN Tucson. Here's what he had to say.
