From left, Chuck Panozzo, Ricky Phillips, Todd Sucherman, Tommy Shaw, James “JY” Young and Lawrence Gowan.
Styx, the quintessential 1970s pop-rock band that spent more time atop the charts than off in its heyday, is heading to the AVA at Casino del Sol this fall.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, through tickets.casinodelsol.com.
Pricing for the Oct. 7 show was not available at press time.
This is the band’s first Tucson show since they played the Desert Diamond Casino in 2014. They are coming here with their year-old concept album “The Mission” — yep, they’re taking on deep space travel, circa 2033.
Some critics and the band itself calls “The Mission” its most ambitious concept album to date. It’s also their first studio album in a decade.
Styx’s 2018 lineup includes founding vocalists Tommy Shaw and James “JY” Young, founding bass player Chuck Panozzo and longtime members Todd Sucherman, Lawrence Gowan and Ricky Phillips.