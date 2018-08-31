Two years doesn’t seem like a long time. It’s an eternity in college football.
Arizona and BYU last met on Sept. 3, 2016, in the season opener for both teams at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.
The Wildcats’ coach was Rich Rodriguez, who UA fired this January. Cougars coach Kalani Sitake was making his debut as a head man; he already finds himself on the proverbial hot seat.
Of Arizona’s 22 listed starters that night, only four remain with the team: offensive linemen Layth Friekh and Nathan Eldridge; defensive end Justin Belknap; and safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. Two of them won’t play Saturday; Friekh is out because of an NCAA ruling, and Eldridge is injured.
Only six of BYU’s starters from that game are listed on its current depth chart. Only one, middle linebacker Butch Pau’u, is sure to start.
The starting quarterbacks were Taysom Hill (BYU) and Anu Solomon (Arizona). Hill is entering his second season with the New Orleans Saints. Solomon is out of football.
The game would mark Solomon’s penultimate start as a Wildcat. He got hurt in practice a few days later and wouldn’t return to the starting lineup until late November (when he got hurt again).
Solomon had started 25 of the previous 27 games, leading Arizona to the Pac-12 South championship as a redshirt freshman in 2014. He was unable to sustain that level of play, eventually transferred to Baylor and stopped playing last season after suffering a concussion.
Solomon struggled that night against BYU, throwing a pair of interceptions and suffering four sacks. The Wildcats had only three points entering the fourth quarter. A pair of Nick Wilson touchdown runs gave them a 16-15 lead.
The UA defense couldn’t hold it, surrendering a nine-play, 53-yard drive that culminated in the winning field goal with four seconds remaining.