Mullins, Rodman help Wazzu snap losing streak vs.USC

PULLMAN, Wash. — Jabe Mullins and DJ Rodman scored 16 points apiece, Justin Powell added 15 points and seven assists and Washington State ended a 12-game losing streak to USC with an 81-71 victory on Sunday.

Mullins came off the bench to sink 4 of 6 from 3-point range and Powell hit 4 of 7 for the Cougars (6-9, 1-3 Pac-12 Conference). Rodman buried 3 of 6 from distance and connected on 7 of 8 from the free-throw lines. TJ Bamba pitched in with 14 points and six boards. Mouhamed Gueye scored 12 and blocked three shots.

Mullins hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the middle of a 10-0 run and the Cougars grabbed a 19-11 lead with 13:11 left in the first half. Kobe Johnson's three-point play ended the run and Drew Peterson followed with two straight baskets to pull USC within a point. Washington State answered with 3-pointers from Mullins, Andrej Jakimovski, Justin Powell and Rodman to take a 31-22 lead at the 6:43 mark.

Rodman sank the Cougars' 10th 3-pointer of the half to push the lead to 34-24 and Mullins followed with a basket off an offensive rebound. Gueye scored the final five points for WSU and the Cougars took a 41-30 lead into halftime.

Reese Dixon-Waters had a three-point play to pull the Trojans within six points midway through the second half. But Gueye hit 1 of 2 free throws, Bamba had back-to-back layups and Gueye followed with a dunk to put the Cougars up 61-48 with 8:06 left to play.

Washington State matched its biggest lead of the game, 71-56, on Jakimovski's 3-pointer with five minutes left and the Trojans got no closer than eight from there.

Peterson topped the Trojans (11-4, 3-1) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Johnson finished with 13 points and seven boards, while Boogie Ellis pitched in with 12 points and seven boards before fouling out. Joshua Morgan scored 10.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oregon State women take down No. 10 UCLA

CORVALLIS, Ore. — No. 10 UCLA wasn’t the same team without leading scorer Charisma Osborne, and Oregon State took advantage of her absence.

Raegan Beers scored 22 points with 15 rebounds to lead the Beavers (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) in a 77-72 win on Sunday. It was Oregon State’s first victory of the season against a ranked opponent.

UCLA (13-2, 2-1 Pac-12) had its six-game winning streak snapped.

Osborne, a senior guard who averages a team-high 18.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, suffered a left shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter of Friday’s win at No. 17 Oregon. Projected as an early first-round pick in this year’s WNBA draft, Osborne was on UCLA’s bench Saturday with her arm in a sling.

After Londynn Jones’ 3-pointer gave the Bruins their first lead at 64-63 with 3:37 remaining, Beers took over.

Beers, who scored 16 points in the second half, converted a left-handed layup with 1:55 left to give Oregon State a 67-64 lead.

• Gianna Kneepkens scored 18 points and No. 11 Utah pulled out a 61-53 win over Washington on Sunday in the undefeated Utes' worse offensive game of the season.

Alissa Pili added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Utes (14-0, 3-0 Pac-12), who average 90.8 points a game, second in the country.

Lauren Schwartz scored 17 points for Washington (9-4, 1-2), which was playing its first ranked opponent. Dalayah Daniels added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Pili's 3-pointer had the Utes on top 54-47 with 2:38 to play but from there the Utes never made another basket and they had three turnovers in the last 1:45. Two missed free throws also kept the door open for the Huskies.

There were 11 ties and 13 lead changes and the final score was the largest lead for either team.

Kneepkens, who scored the first nine Utah points in the fourth quarter, hit a 3-pointer for a 46-44 lead with 5:34 to play. Isabel Palmer followed with a 3, her only basket, and a Jenna Johnson layup at 3:58 capped a 7-0 run and the Huskies never recovered.

Pili was 6-of-15 shooting, her worst of the season and just the third time she didn’t hit at least half her shots. Shooting affected the whole team as the 35.7% (20 of 56) was Utah’s lowest of the season.

• Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points, Sydney Parrish sank the go-ahead 3-pointer and No. 4 Indiana bounced back from its first loss with a 74-62 overtime victory over Nebraska on Sunday.

Indiana outscored Nebraska 12-0 in overtime after the Cornhuskers' Jaz Shelley missed a potential game-winning jumper in the final seconds of regulation.

Holmes made 8 of 14 shots, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots for the Hoosiers (13-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who outlasted the Cornhuskers (10-5, 2-2) in a game that was tied 13 times and had 17 lead changes.

The final lead change came with 3:57 remaining, when Parrish hit her third 3. The rest of the Hoosiers were 1 for 13 from beyond the arc.

Parrish finished with 16 points. Chloe Moore-McNeil added 13, including 7 of 8 at the free-throw line.

Isabelle Bourne led the Cornhuskers with 15 points.

• Olivia Miles and KK Bransford scored 17 points apiece as No. 5 Notre Dame dominated Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College 85-48 on Sunday.

Miles had six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Bransford produced a career-best in scoring.

Sonia Citron tallied 15 points to go with six rebounds and four assists for the Fighting Irish (12-1, 3-0).

Andrea Daley scored 17 points and Taina Mair had 10, while Maria Gakeng blocked six shots for Boston College (11-5, 1-2).

"I'm excited,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “To start up the New Year in this fashion is a dream. It feels like the team was ready and focused.

“That’s one of our better halves of the season defensively. I thought we executed perfect on the transition and read the ball well."

The Irish held the Eagles to 20 of 64 shooting from the floor and forced the visitors into 18 turnovers.