Murphy's Romance (1985)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson (street scenes), Florence, Tubac, Keating Building in Florence, Eloy, Coolidge, Main Street Vault in Florence, Valley Art Theater in Tempe, Tempe, Main Street in Florence
Sally Field, James Garner, Brian Kerwin
Comedy, drama, romance: A divorcee and her sone move to a ranch and she befriends a local man.
Box office gross: $30.76 million
