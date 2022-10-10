 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murphy's Romance

  • Updated

Murphy's Romance (1985)

Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson (street scenes), Florence, Tubac, Keating Building in Florence, Eloy, Coolidge, Main Street Vault in Florence, Valley Art Theater in Tempe, Tempe, Main Street in Florence

Sally Field, James Garner, Brian Kerwin

Comedy, drama, romance: A divorcee and her sone move to a ranch and she befriends a local man.

Box office gross: $30.76 million

