Bill Walton emceed a Maui Invitational pre-tournament beachside banquet, so you know what that means.
After working in one of several “conference of champions” references when talking about the Wildcats and coach Sean Miller, Walton jokingly played dumb about Xavier and coach Travis Steele.
“That’s in Cincinnati?” Walton asked Steele, and then went on with more playful questions.
“Bill,” Miller said at one point, interrupting Walton. “You know they were a No. 1 seed last year, right? I just wanted to make sure you know that.”
Walton did brief interviews with each of the coaches. When Walton asked Miller about his team being the hunter instead of hunted this season, Miller said it was “different for sure” but talked positively about his players.
Then, when Walton asked Miller what keeps him excited about this season’s team, Miller said:
“Well, you know in college basketball, that’s what happens,” Miller said. “It’s a very young game. We're not the only program in the country who’s playing young players. There’s quite a few others up here who have quite a few young faces.”