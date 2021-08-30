Muslim sixth-grader began sobbing

The day began like any other day with me in the copy room getting ready for my middle school students. As they arrived, they were telling me what they heard on the radio. Of course, I said it had to be an accident, but we soon learned otherwise. I had a radio in my classroom, so we turned it on.
As background information, I was a teacher in a small private school in Northwest Indiana and was fortunate to have many religions and cultures in my class, many of whom were Muslim. At this time, we were reading "Farewell to Manzanar," which is a memoir of a Japanese American girl whose family had been taken to an internment camp after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The book prompted much discussion as my students could not comprehend how American citizens could be treated in such a way.
Obviously, my regular schedule for the day did not occur. The students needed to talk about what was happening and how it was going to affect our country. Soon into the discussion, I realized that one of my sixth-grade students was sobbing. When I asked what was wrong, she wanted to know if she and her family were going to be taken to an internment camp as she was a Muslim.
There were many horrific things to remember from that day, but my student's reaction is forever etched in my mind.