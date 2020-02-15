You are the owner of this article.
My Little Angels Daycare

My Little Angels Daycare

1960 S. Park Ave.

History: Only good and excellent ratings since 2010. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 17.

What the inspector saw: Soap dispenser at hand washing sink empty, empty serving carts blocking access to hand washing sink, storage space for carts occupied by unused mechanical deli slicer.

Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 27.

Comment: No comment

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

