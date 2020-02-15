My Little Angels Daycare

History: Only good and excellent ratings since 2010. Received a needs improvement rating Jan. 17.
What the inspector saw: Soap dispenser at hand washing sink empty, empty serving carts blocking access to hand washing sink, storage space for carts occupied by unused mechanical deli slicer.
Follow up: Passed a follow-up inspection Jan. 27.
Comment: No comment
