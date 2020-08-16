My Pet World: Introducing cats in a multi-cat household requires a lot of patience

Dear Cathy,
I have a 1-year-old male cat named Remy. He appeared on the doorstep this winter and has become quite the house pet. He is neutered and vaccinated, and an energetic companion with a great personality. We started to have issues during introductions to the other family cats. I have two 15-year-old cats and a six-year-old cat named Tika. Remy has only come in contact with Tika. I am slowly introducing him to the rest of the group, one at a time. It has been over two weeks and I have not let them all meet yet because Remy is aggressive towards Tika. Tika growls at him through the door, but that's all. Remy attacks me whenever he gets a strong scent of her. I have pheromone plug-ins, calming spray, and toys to distract him, but I'm not sure what else to do. — Amanda, Aurora, Illinois
Dear Amanda,
Cats are very territorial and introductions in a multi-cat household can take time. When introducing multiple cats, put the new cat in a room with food, water and a litterbox and leave the door closed so the new cat can't get out and the other cats can't get in. During this time, facilitate scent exchanges by brushing Remy and then brushing the other cats with the same brush or wiping down Remy with a towel and then dropping the towel somewhere in the house for the other cats to check out. Then return the towel to Remy's room for him to check out.
After a week, bring Remy out of the room and put the other cats inside the room for more scent exchanges. Every cat in the house should be wearing a pheromone collar since this will provide a shared common scent that also reduces anxiety.
As for Remy's aggression, do not touch or pick him up, and do not allow yourself to be close enough for him to scratch or attack you whether in the room or outside the room when he is exploring. Wait for him to come to you. If he doesn't, that tells you he is stressed. If he does, that tells you he is settling into his new home.
After a few more days, reintroduce Tika and Remy in a large room where they can be far apart. Let them meet for 15 or 20 minutes. Repeat these meetings with all three cats, one at a time, over the next few week until you see their comfort level with each other growing.
During these introductions, all your cats will hiss and growl as they establish their new territories. If you feel they might fight, remove the three cats one by one. Give Remy a chance to settle down before touching, then put Remy back in the room, and try again when everyone has settled down.
Cats can adjust to new environments and new animals, but it takes patience to get those introductions right. Keep doing what you're doing and add these suggestions to help move things along.
Dear Cathy,
I am not a pet owner. I like to go for walks and go about my business without worrying about being attacked by a dog. I was bitten in my yard by the neighbor's dog. I was chased by an aggressive dog that left its own yard to pursue me several houses away on the other side of the street. What can I do to protect myself? You mentioned citronella. Could you please give me more ideas? — Fay, West Hartford, Connecticut
Dear Fay,
You might need to talk to animal control about the loose dogs in your neighborhood, especially if you were bitten by one. They can educate those dog owners on why their pets need to be contained in their yards or restrained on leashes at all times.
Until then, carry an umbrella that you can pop open when a dog approaches you. Or use a Pet Corrector (available online), which makes a shh sound and might scare a dog away or an air horn, which will definitely scare a dog away and alert your neighbors their dog is bothering you. While you can carry citronella spray (do not use pepper spray of any kind), only use it if the dog is being aggressive towards you.
I also teach kids to "be a tree" when a stray dog approaches them. That means freeze in place. A dog will sniff you, but if you're not moving, he will generally walk away. Dogs don't stick around if things are boring.
Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state. You can follow her @cathymrosenthal.
