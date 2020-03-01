My Pet World: Playing roughly with dog not the proper way to train

Dear Cathy,
My daughter and her husband have two rescue dogs under the age of 2 that were adopted as puppies. One is a pit mix and the other is a Rottweiler mix. Both dogs are sweet and well-behaved.
My husband and I feel that our son-in-law plays much too roughly with the dogs — tugging on their ears and tails, pinning them down and carrying them around. He says it’s to condition them to being around children one day.
Recently, he was playing with the pit mix by taking a piece of cloth and waving it around his head and mouth. The other dog got excited and bit the pit mix and he, in turn, bit my son-in-law. My daughter was the voice of reason and said the dog was not at fault and said her husband shouldn’t have been playing so rough.
Our daughter grew up with an adopted Jack Russell and many cats. We had fun running around with them, but we always treated them gently and with respect.
What are your views on this? I see people treating larger dogs roughly by slapping them on their flanks as trainers do with horses. I think this does hurt them and is totally inappropriate. — Beth, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Dear Beth,
Your son-in-law is well-intentioned, but dogs do not need to be “roughhoused” to learn how to behave around children. They don’t learn how to act around children from being around adults, no matter what they do. Children’s behaviors are quite different from adults. Dogs also won’t make the connection that because his “master” can pull on his ears that a child can do it too.
Dogs need two things to be ready for children: training and exposure. Your son-in-law can get both dogs more comfortable with someone messing with their tails, ears and paws simply by touching the ears and tails and giving them a treat afterward. It’s better they learn that something good happens when they are touched.
Next, both dogs should receive basic obedience training, like sit, stay, down, come, etc. Dogs should be trained in all sorts of environments, starting with training in the house and yard to eventually training at a park where the dog can see and hear children at play. Training not only provides more assurances over a dog’s behavior but builds a relationship between the dog and his family.
Dogs also should be trained to heel (stay by your side without pulling) on a leash, to “step aside” when a person is passing by and to “leave it” when food drops on the floor. Training your dog for potential encounters where conflict could occur ensures your dog is less likely to overreact to a situation when it does occur.
As for exposure, going to the park, as mentioned above, and inviting over friends and family with kids are better ways to prepare dogs for future children in the home. Training should occur in the presence of children as well, so the dog learns to listen when children are around.
As a side note to all future parents, train and expose your dog to be around children, train your children (as soon as they begin to crawl) to be kind and respectful around all animals, and always supervise them when together.
Dear Cathy,
I was a pet sitter for 16 years and an animal control officer for six years. I thought I would pass along a tip about pee pads I haven’t seen mentioned. I had a little Chihuahua mix and since I had a very busy schedule, I would put down a pee pad. The problem was I also had five cats and they liked to shred them.
My solution was to get a human incontinence pad, a small one (not the sheet size) that is used on a bed. It worked perfectly. It was bigger than a pee pad, plus I could wash and reuse it. I had several and they lasted for years, it saved me a lot of money. The cats would sleep on them (even when soiled, go figure), but the liquid was absorbed so they didn’t get wet and they couldn’t shred them. Maybe this tip will help someone else. — Melissa, Attleboro, Massachusetts
Dear Melissa,
Thank you for sharing. I love getting reader tips. Some pee pads have a scent that attracts dogs whereas incontinence pads don’t, but I am sure if a dog is trained to use a pee pad, the transition to a washable incontinence pad is an easy one and would save money too. Good job solving your problem.
