Dear Cathy,
I have a rescued feral muted calico cat who’s one of the sweetest cats I have ever known. But she is about to drive me nuts because she constantly grooms herself and has scabs and a mohawk. I have tried an expensive vet food, which she wouldn’t touch. I can’t afford the allergy test offered by my vet, but I can’t stand to see her like this. I use Revolution, but it hasn’t helped. I’ve even thought about sprinkling Bentyl on her food! Is there anything I can do to help? — Linda, Raleigh, North Carolina
Dear Linda,
Your cat may be excessively grooming for a number of reasons, including itching from food or other allergies, pain, fleas and other parasites, or neurological problems.
If the spot is localized it could be pain. If it is widespread then may be the result of food allergies because that can cause a systemic body itch. It doesn’t sound like its fleas, since you’re using Revolution. Don’t give up on limited ingredient cat foods yet; there are many at the pet store that she might like. As for the Bentyl, it is prescribed for food allergies, so if your veterinarian recommends it, by all means, try it with your cat.
Excessive grooming, also known as psychogenic alopecia, also may result from excessive anxiety. Licking releases endorphins that soothe cats, so if they are anxious, they will lick more to feel better. The symptoms including licking, biting, chewing, hair loss, and skin wounds (as you describe). Obsessive behavioral licking, as it is called, is often diagnosed after all other things have been ruled out.
While your veterinarian can prescribe some anti-anxiety medicine, treatment generally involves stress reduction and enrichment. Introduce more play time with your cat, using a laser pointer to get her moving or puzzle toys that dispense treats. Brush your cat, if she will allow it, as she may relax from having contact with you. I also would add a few drops of Bach’s Flower Essences in her water and introduce feline pheromones into the home in the form of sprays, plug-in diffusers, wipes, or collars. These things can create a sense of calm, which can help reduce her stress.
Be patient. It can take several months to determine the cause and find a solution for this hair loss.
Dear Cathy,
I inherited two parakeets about three years ago from a family friend. Recently, one of the birds had an overgrow beak to the point where I don’t think he could feed himself. I am taking him once a month to get his beak trimmed. Is there any other solution other than trimming? — John, Westbury, New York
Dear John,
In the wild, birds naturally wear down their beaks foraging for food and building nests. In captivity, they don’t need their beaks for any activity, so there is more of a risk for beak overgrowth. Your bird needs some enrichments in the cage to wear down his beak.
In addition to getting the beak trimmed by your veterinarian every month, introduce ladders, mineral blocks, untreated wooden chew toys or branches from outside for your bird to play with in his cage. The repetitive play with these objects will help wear down the beak and slow overgrowth.
Dear Cathy,
We have a 12-year-old chow mix and due to some health issues, she has been prescribed a few medications that come in pill form. Her sense of smell is incredible and regardless of how we try to disguise the pill, she finds it. We have hidden it in her regular dry/moist food, small meatballs, peanut butter and even small pieces of salmon. We’re thinking of breaking the pills in very small pieces (we already cut the pills in half) or grinding them down, but we’re concerned she won’t get the full amount. — Rich, Rockville Centre, New York
Dear Rich,
Dogs are clever, aren’t they? Let’s try a different tact and eliminate all the subterfuge. Buy a pill popper. Put the pill in the popper, stick the popper in her mouth, push the popper gently, so the pill is released at the back of her mouth. Then hold her snout closed and blow on her snout to make her swallow. Ta-da! (I say ta-da because it will feel like a magic trick when you master the maneuver.)
It’s also perfectly fine to grind up the pill or pour the contents of a capsule onto food. As long as she eats all the food, she will receive all of the medication.