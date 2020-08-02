My Pet World: You can train a dog not to put things in his mouth

Dear Cathy,
I have a 7-month-old “Shihpoo” who eats everything he smells. I have tried a spray water bottle to get him to drop the garbage, but it does not work. He eats leaves, bugs, dead frogs, worms, paper; you get the idea. He eats things so fast; I don’t have the time to stop him. He also loves to roll in any kind of animal poop. How do stop this behavior? He is driving me crazy. Thanks for any guidance you can offer. — Lori, Parkland, Florida
Dear Lori,
Your little “Shihpoo” is still a puppy, and puppies love to put things in their mouth. The good news is, you can use positive training to teach him to “leave it” and, over time, he should become less interested in eating everything in sight.
To begin, get some treats and ask your puppy to sit. If you hold the treat a few inches above his nose and then move the treat slowly over his head, he will tilt his head up and his body back into a sit position to see the treat. Voila! You just taught him to “sit.”
When he sits, say his reward word, like “bingo” (for example), and give him a treat. As he progresses, he should look at you after the “sit” command, which is what you need him to do to get him to the next level of training. When you feel he understands his reward word (he did something you asked, like sit, and he receives a treat), begin the “leave it” training.
For “leave it,” drop a treat to the floor and tell him to “leave it.” He should look at you — and not the treat. After a second or two of him “leaving it,” say his reward word and give him a treat from your hand. Then pick up the treat off the floor. Repeat this process several times each training session, and train him a few times a day, extending the time he can sit without touching the treat on the floor. Never let him eat the treat (or other food) off the floor. If he learns he can only take treats from your hand, he will begin to leave food and other items on the ground alone.
When you feel he understands this concept, you can say “leave it” when he goes to eat anything else you don’t want him to eat. Always reward this good behavior with a treat during these early stages of training. Of course, you will need to catch him in the act for this advanced training. Dogs are smart, though. Once he understands what “leave it” means, he will eventually leave things alone even when you are not around.
As for rolling around in poop, the best remedy is to pick up the poop in his yard so it’s not accessible to him. Keep him leashed when anywhere else to prevent him from rolling around in another animal’s poop. When he finally understands “leave it,” you should be able to say “leave it” when you see him sniffing poop, and he should walk away from it.
Training, combined with growing maturity, will help him learn that not everything needs to go into his mouth.
Dear Cathy,
I always see dogs panting to cool themselves via evaporation from the tongue. What do domestic cats do to cool themselves? I have not noticed any particular behavior. — Steve, Atlantic Beach, New York
Dear Steve,
Dogs and cats have a few sweat glands (mostly in their paws), but they are not as efficient as human sweat glands, so both animals pant when overheated or anxious. It helps them cool off or relax.
For the most part, cats are mostly inside and not running around in their yards or taking walks in the neighborhoods, which is why you probably haven’t seen one panting before. But it’s important for pet owners to know that both dogs and cats can overheat, pant and die from heatstroke.
If you ever observe a cat panting, wheezing, or having trouble breathing, even if it is stress or heat-related, call a veterinarian immediately to determine if it is a medical emergency. Because panting is rarer in cats, it also may signal a health problem, like asthma, respiratory infection, heartworm or heart problems.
So not seeing a cat panting is a good thing. But cats do pant to cool themselves off when needed, just like dogs, and for many other serious health problems.
Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert who has more than 25 years in the animal welfare field. Send your pet questions, stories and tips to cathy@petpundit.com. Please include your name, city, and state.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!