To me, the only notable thing about UA quarterback Khalil Tate‘s six-month-old tweet “I didn’t come to Arizona to run the tripple (sic) option” is that he spelled “triple” wrong.
The rest of it was a young man unable to grasp the proper context of a brief conversation with UA athletic director Dave Heeke during the search to replace Rich Rodriguez.
On Thursday, Heeke said “it quite simply didn’t happen that way” when asked several times about Tate’s influence in the acquisition of Kevin Sumlin.
UA president Robert C. Robbins, who has some Jerry Jones in him when it comes to an administrator’s involvement in sports, gave some life to the Tate-picks-UA-coach dustup. That’s not surprising.
If you remember, Tate sat next to Robbins on the front row at McKale Center on multiple occasions during the basketball season. There’s nothing wrong with that. Some, like Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner, like the spotlight.
Robbins is a significant upgrade over several former UA presidents, notably Ann Weaver Hart, who appeared awkward and unapproachable in public settings. As with Tate, Robbins is a connector.
But the reality is that Heeke – and no Power 5 Conference athletic director – would not allow a 19-year-old quarterback, no matter how talented, strongly influence a decision as important as hiring a head football coach in the Pac-12.
There is no way Navy’s Ken Nuimatalolo would have used a triple-option offense had Heeke hired him. There’s a reason why just one Power 5 school, Georgia Tech, runs a triple-option. It isn’t reliably effective in the long term against modern defenses, as Arizona coach Dick Tomey found out in his first years in Tucson.
Nor can you recruit Pac-12 caliber athletes to run a triple option. Heeke knows that as much as anyone. Niumatalolo surely would have used some sort of spread offense scheme had he been hired.
I believe Heeke was attracted to Niumatalolo for his character and integrity as much as for his football chops. After all of the yelling and screaming and general unpleasantness of the RichRod years, Niumatalolo was sought not for his offensive prowess, but for his ability to connect with young men and to conduct himself in a positive manner.
Sumlin has a history of winning and recruiting at a higher level than Niumatalolo. That, not a tweet from Khalil Tate, made the difference.