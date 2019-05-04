I exchanged emails last week with four attorneys, from Tucson to Denver, all of them providing insight into the Arizona basketball situation.
Here’s the summation:
The Arizona administration has to decide what the university is all about. It isn’t all necessarily about the law, or proof, or Sean Miller’s legal rights. The coach’s contract is loaded with protections that will ensure he is paid regardless of what happens.
In the court of public opinion and ethics, the UA is getting hammered.
One of the attorneys said: “As one of a few hundred thousand people walking around with a UA degree, I value the reputation of my diploma more than the record of the basketball team. If Sean Miller sues, he sues. I’d rather have the moral high ground.”
Meanwhile, the saga continues. After Book Richardson is sentenced on May 30 in New York City, he is likely to speak publicly for the first time in 19 months. Stay tuned.