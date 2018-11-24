Here’s a statistic that epitomizes Arizona’s basketball excellence of the last 35 years:
Arizona lost back-to-back games by double figures at last week’s Maui Invitational, marking just the third time 35 years it had happened.
Incredibly, Lute Olson lost back-to-back double figure games only once: his first season, 90-80 to San Diego State and 61-49 to Tennessee.
Interim coach Kevin O’Neill lost back-to-back double figure games at the conclusion of the 2007-08 season. The Wildcats fell to Stanford 75-64 in the regular-season finale, then lost to West Virginia 75-65 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Interim coach Russ Pennell lost back-to-back double-figure games in the 2008-09 season — to Cal (69-55) and Stanford (76-60).
Here’s a quick comparison: Arizona State has lost back-to-back double-figure games seven times in the last three seasons.
Sean Miller recovered almost immediately from his 17- and 16-point losses to Gonzaga and Auburn by getting confirmation that four-star forward Zeke Nnaji of Minnesota will become part of Arizona’s Class of 2019. That puts Arizona at No. 1 in some of the recruiting rankings.
This looks to be an uphill climb for the UA’s 2018-19 club, one with a dangerously thin front line and a bench that combined to shoot just 3-for-20 in three Hawaii games. But the off-court recruiting victories are likely to keep the fans engaged and enthused about the future.