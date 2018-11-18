Pima College was technically the 1999 NJCAA men’s soccer national champion.
Although it lost the championship game 3-2 in overtime to State Fair Community College of Kansas, the Roadrunners were later ruled to have used ineligible players and forfeited the championship. The NJCAA lists the 1999 title as “vacated.”
State Fair CC then eliminated its soccer program for 15 years.
It took 19 years for the Aztecs to get rid of that asterisk. On Saturday, Pima won the national championship, 2-1 in double overtime, over Barton Community College of Kansas.
Now there’s no doubt that 2018 is the best season in PCC men’s soccer history. The Aztecs won their last 18 games and finished 26-2.
The previous best record in school history was 20-4-2 in 2015, when the Aztecs finished No. 3 in the NJCAA.
Over the last five years, coach Dave Cosgrove’s Aztecs have gone 104-18-7, and reached the equivalent of the NJCAA’s Final Four in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Can’t do much better than that. Can’t do any better than No. 1.