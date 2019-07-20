Monday afternoon, a day before Book Richardson caught an early morning flight at Tucson International Airport – destination: the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, N.Y., about 75 miles northwest of New York City – the former Arizona basketball assistant coach was coaching his last shift at Bob Spencer’s LEAD Institute near Interstate 10 and Palo Verde Road.
How quickly things change: On Saturday, former Wildcat and NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala was part of a clinic at the LEAD basketball training facility.
Richardson is to begin a three-month sentence at Otisville this month and is uncertain of his future when released in October.
What seems odd is the inconsistent penalties given to the assistant coaches found guilty in the FBI investigation into college basketball.
Richardson and ex-Oklahoma State assistant Lamont Evans received three-month prison sentences. Ex-San Diego State assistant Tony Bland did not receive a prison sentence.
Former Auburn assistant coach, who prosecutors said took $91,500 in bribes – more than $70,000 more than Richardson allegedly took – was not sent to prison; judge Loretta A. Preska said there would be "no purpose served by incarceration."
That ruling seemed most appropriate after the entire FBI investigation went out with a wimper.
Richardson’s post-prison options include writing a tell-all book about the underbelly of college basketball, or, given his communication skills and outgoing personality, making himself available as a speaker to college athletic departments about how to avoid the pitfalls of recruiting.
I think Richardson’s network of connections in grassroots basketball will get him back in some type of coaching/instruction after he serves time at Otisville. At 46, it’s not to late for him to start over and become a success at whatever he chooses.