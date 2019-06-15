Prediction: The day is coming, possibly by 2025 and certainly by 2030, when an athletic director at a Division I school will hire a woman to coach a men’s basketball team.
The strongest hint of that came last week, when Cal women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb was hired to be part of John Beilein‘s staff with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers. Gottlieb is now the sixth woman on an NBA staff.
Last month, new Vanderbilt men’s basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse hired a woman to be his chief of staff, and another to be a special assistant to the head coach. The game is changing.
The Pac-12 set precedent six years ago, when USC hired Caryl Smith Gilbert to be head coach of its men’s and women’s track programs. How’s it going? The Trojans won the 2018 NCAA championship in women’s track and field.
UA women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes reacted to the news of Gottlieb leaving Cal for the Cavs, telling me “the NBA has been very proactive in hiring women’s referees, coaches and administrators. I know a lot of them. It’s not a surprise to me; it shouldn’t be a barrier any longer.”
Barnes is a lot like Gottlieb and Becky Hammon, the top assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs. Barnes clicks with people. If a woman can make your men’s basketball program better, why wouldn’t you hire her?
A year ago, Hammon was interviewed for the men’s coaching job at her alma mater, Colorado State. She won’t be the last woman to be so involved in a coaching search.
Barnes is only 42 and just getting started as a head coach at Arizona. Her contract was extended through 2023-24 last week; she was given a raise to $400,000 a year. She has a background in the WNBA and at a Final Four program (Washington), and appears to be in the process of building a Top 25 program.
I’m not saying that someday she’d be a strong choice to replace Sean Miller as Arizona’s men’s basketball coach, but the day is coming when the next Tara VanDerveer or Pat Summit will take it one step beyond Becky Hammon and Lindsay Gottlieb and become a men’s college basketball coach.